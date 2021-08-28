SEC Signs $125K Deal With Anchain.ai to Supervise DeFi By CoinQuora

  • SEC signs a $125K deal with blockchain surveillance firm Anchain.ai.
  • More so, SEC seeks insight into the world of smart contract-based digital assets.
  • DeFi currently manages more than $82 billion.

U.S Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has signed a $125K deal with blockchain surveillance firm Anchain.ai. In detail, SEC seeks to leverage Anchain.ai in having an insight into what is happening in the world of decentralized finance (DeFi).

Furthermore, Anchain.ai is working with centralized exchanges (cex) and financial institutions with exposure to these assets. The initial value of the contract is $125K. However, Anchain.ai could sign five more annual contracts with the SEC in order to obtain $625K.

To begin with, Anchain.ai is monitoring wallets that are tied to cybercriminals. Moreover, its designed predictive engine can be used to identify unknown addresses and transactions that could be suspicious.

The Anchain.ai CEO and co-founder Victor Fang says

