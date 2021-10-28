SEC reportedly knocks back Valkyrie’s leveraged Bitcoin ETF By Cointelegraph

Reports are emerging that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has rejected one, or possibly two, recent exchange-traded fund applications signaling that the regulator is not quite ready for more exotic futures products just yet.
Just a day or so after Valkyrie filed for a leveraged Bitcoin futures ETF and Direxion applied for an inverse fund for bears, the SEC appears to have vetoed them both.
