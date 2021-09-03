SEC reportedly investigates decentralized exchange Uniswap By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission is reportedly investigating the startup behind the world’s largest decentralized cryptocurrency exchange, Uniswap.

The U.S. securities regulator has initiated a probe into Uniswap’s main developer, Uniswap Labs, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.