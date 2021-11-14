SEC rejects VanEck’s spot Bitcoin ETF as BTC price falls below $63K By Cointelegraph

By Matilda Colman
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, has officially disapproved asset manager VanEck’s spot exchange-traded fund months after the firm submitted its application.

According to a Friday filing, the SEC rejected a proposed rule change from the Cboe BZX Exchange to list and trade shares of VanEck’s Bitcoin (BTC) Trust. Specifically, the SEC said any rule change in favor of approving the ETF would not be “‘designed to prevent fraudulent and manipulative acts and practices” nor “protect investors and the public interest.”