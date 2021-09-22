SEC registrants seek DeFi and physically backed Bitcoin ETF approval By Cointelegraph

Crypto companies from the United States filed two registration statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission, seeking permission to sell exchange-traded funds (ETF) in relation to (BTC) and decentralized finance (DeFi).
Atlanta-based investment company Invesco joined New York’s Galaxy Digital Funds to file and register Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF, a trust with physically protected private keys. Illinois-based Amplify ETFs filed the second registration to add DeFi-centric open-end EFT funds offering to the Amplify ETF Trust.
