SEC Receives Another Request For Bitcoin Futures ETF By CoinQuora

SEC Receives Another Request For Bitcoin Futures ETF



Galaxy Digital files for a futures ETF.

The SEC is yet to approve this as well as many other requests.

Canada and Brazil have already approved many ETFs

Galaxy Digital is getting in on the growing popularity of US Bitcoin futures Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs). To do so, its leader — Mike Novogratz, has filed for a Bitcoin futures ETF.

In detail, Galaxy Digital filed it with the US regulator — the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The filing is done under the Investment Company Act of 1940.

Such a fund allows the company to invest in futures instead of a direct investment in Bitcoin. With a futures contract, investors can exercise a set obligation. Once the time comes, a futures contract allows the investor to access the asset in the form of buying and selling. Hence, this is a type of derivative.

