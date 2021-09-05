SEC Is Attacking the DeFi Sector at Once By CoinQuora

- SEC started probes on other DeFi Dapp platforms aside from Uniswap
- 2 week ago SEC chairman, Gary Gensler, promised a crypto crackdown
The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is reported to have started probes on other DeFi Dapp platforms aside from Uniswap.
According to reports, the US SEC investigation into Uniswap Labs is part of a wider initiative against the DeFi sector. It means regulators are making their way into many platforms in DeFi, other than just the one into Uniswap Labs.
However, the source with data on the subject refused to be cited as the news is private. More so, the source said that the SEC has become increasingly focused on DeFi.
In addition, The Wall Street Journal also noted that SEC experts are studying reports about Uniswap. And also how investors communicate with it. According to the news, the study is still …
