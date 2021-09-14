SEC Indicts Chinese Billionaire Companies, Will Guo’s Firms Survive? By CoinQuora

SEC Indicts Chinese Billionaire Companies, Will Guo’s Firms Survive?



SEC charges Chinese billionaire’s companies $487 million

Guo’s firms were sued over ICO and IPO.

The companies have agreed to pay fines of $486.6 million

Chinese companies targeted by the SEC over $500M offerings. The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has sued three companies owned by Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui. The SEC charged Guo’s companies to the tune of $487 million. It combines an initial coin offering (ICO) and an initial public offering (IPO).

The businessman, also known as Miles Kwok or Miles Guo, is recognized for his outspoken political views. Wengui allegedly has ties to Trump’s pal, Steve Bannon.

On September 13, the SEC issued a cease and desist order. The SEC paperwork ind…

