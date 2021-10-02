SEC extends four Bitcoin ETF deadlines by 45 days By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission has extended the deadline of four exchange-traded funds (ETF) on Friday for 45 days, citing the requirement for additional time to decide whether to accept the 19b-4 applications.

The approval of four Bitcoin (BTC) ETFs — Global X Bitcoin Trust, Valkyrie XBTO Fund, WisdomTree Bitcoin Trust and Kryptoin Bitcoin ETF — was rescheduled to Nov. 21, Dec. 8, Dec. 11 and Dec. 24, respectively.