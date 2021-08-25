SEC could approve Bitcoin futures ETF in October, analysts predict By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6

SEC could approve Bitcoin futures ETF in October, analysts predict

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is likely to approve a (BTC) futures exchange-traded product (ETF) by the end of October, according to Bloomberg ETF experts.

Bloomberg ETF analysts, Eric Balchunas and James Seyffart, issued an investor note on Tuesday suggesting that last week’s abrupt withdrawals of Ether (ETH) futures ETF proposals by VanEck and ProShares could trigger SEC approval of a Bitcoin ETF.