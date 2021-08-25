SEC could approve Bitcoin futures ETF in October, analysts predict By Cointelegraph

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is likely to approve a (BTC) futures exchange-traded product (ETF) by the end of October, according to Bloomberg ETF experts.
Bloomberg ETF analysts, Eric Balchunas and James Seyffart, issued an investor note on Tuesday suggesting that last week’s abrupt withdrawals of Ether (ETH) futures ETF proposals by VanEck and ProShares could trigger SEC approval of a Bitcoin ETF.
