SEC Commissioner says ‘safe harbor’ laws would’ve made ICO problems worse By Cointelegraph

Caroline Crenshaw, a commissioner at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has said the “safe harbor” proposal would have exacerbated the problems seen during the initial coin offering (ICO) boom of 2017 and 2018.
Crenshaw made the remarks during the annual “SEC Speaks” event this month, and posted her speech to the SEC website on Oct. 12. The Commissioner argues that the impact on investors and markets would have been far greater if safe harbor provisions were in place at the time:
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.