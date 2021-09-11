SEC charges Rivetz over $18M ICO, seeks the return of ‘ill-gotten gains’ By Cointelegraph

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has charged Rivetz over an alleged illegal securities offering that fetched around $18 million.

Rivetz was founded in 2013 and the now-defunct blockchain hardware firm has been accused of generating $18 million via an unregistered securities offering between July and September of 2017 from more than 7,200 investors.

Is the SEC on the war path?