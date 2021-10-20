SEC Chair Gary Gensler responds to concerns about first Bitcoin-linked ETF By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
United States Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler and ProShares CEO Simeon Hyman discussed the launch of the first Bitcoin-linked exchange-traded fund (ETF) in a CNBC breaking news segment on Tuesday.

ProShares Strategy ETF, also known as BITO, is based on (BTC) futures contracts. CNBC commentator Bob Pisani shared concerns from some investors that BTC futures could deviate from the BTC spot price.