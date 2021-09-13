SEC chair doubles down, tells crypto firms ‘come in and talk to us’ By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6
SEC chair doubles down, tells crypto firms ‘come in and talk to us’

Gary Gensler, chair of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, is once again urging crypto projects with securities to register with the regulatory body to ensure that investors are protected.

In a prepared statement for his testimony at the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs scheduled for Sept. 14, Gensler said the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, was working with the Commodities Futures Trading Commission for investor protection in crypto markets. In addition, he hopes to develop a policy framework by working with the Federal Reserve, Department of Treasury, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, and President Joe Biden’s Working Group on Financial Markets.