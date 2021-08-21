SEC boss says DeFi platforms are ‘highly centralized’ and will need to register By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
8

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

SEC boss says DeFi platforms are ‘highly centralized’ and will need to register

Gary Gensler, chairman of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, stated that decentralized finance (DeFi) is highly centralized in certain aspects and urged projects working in the sector to register with the SEC.

Speaking to The Wall Street Journal on Thursday, Gensler suggested that the decentralized notions implied by the term DeFi were “a bit of a misnomer,” adding: