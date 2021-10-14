SEBA Bank launches program for users to earn yields on crypto By Cointelegraph

Customers of Swiss-based financial institution SEBA Bank will soon be able to earn yields on their crypto holdings.
In a Wednesday announcement, SEBA Bank said investors could use its (BTC) and Ether (ETH) lending services to generate yields as part of its SEBA Earn program. According to the bank, which focuses on offering digital assets, it planned on integrating support for other cryptocurrencies.
