Sea’s Shopee to debut in Europe with Poland launch – sources

SINGAPORE — Sea Ltd’s Shopee is preparing to launch in Poland and is currently recruiting sellers, two company sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The move will be the first expansion into European e-commerce for the $190 billion Singapore-headquartered technology group, whose gaming arm Garena is already active in the region.

Shopee is simultaneously preparing to launch in India, Reuters reported last week, after aggressively expanding in Latin America since earlier this year.