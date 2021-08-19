Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Hourly electricity demand in the lower 48 states jumped to 720 gigawatt-hours on Aug. 12, the highest level in data going back to July 2015, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said in a report Thursday. On that day last week, much of the country saw temperatures above 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32 Celsius), spurring the need for air conditioners, fans and other cooling equipment.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Bloomberg.com