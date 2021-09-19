Searchlight Capital, British Columbia to Invest in Adams Outdoor

Article content (Bloomberg) — Searchlight Capital Partners and British Columbia Investment Management Corp. have agreed to invest in Adams Outdoor Advertising. Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed in a statement provided to Bloomberg News. The Lansing, Michigan-based company will be valued at more than $1 billion, including debt, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because it was private. Searchlight declined to comment on the valuation, while representatives for Adams and British Columbia Investment Management couldn’t be reached.

The privately held firm, founded in 1983 by Steve Adams, said it's the fourth-biggest billboard company in the U.S. It operates in Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Virginia and North and South Carolina. Steve Adams is a shareholder and also on the board of Camping World Holdings Inc., a publicly traded recreational vehicle retailer, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Adams competes with larger U.S. players Lamar Media Corp., Outfront Media Inc. and Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. Together, those three control 60% of the U.S. outdoor ad market, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. The outdoor advertising market was hurt when the coronavirus pandemic hit last year. It has since bounced back along with travel and advertising spending.