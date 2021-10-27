Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of $130 Million Initial Public Offering

Article content NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition Corp. (the “ Company ”) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 13,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to be listed for trading on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “SCMAU” beginning October 28, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of the Company’s Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Company expects that its Class A common stock and warrants will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbols ‘‘SCMA’’ and ‘‘SCMAW’’ respectively.

Article content The Company was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Although the Company’s efforts to identify a prospective business combination opportunity will not be limited to a particular industry, it intends to focus on businesses in the steel, metals, and metals processing sector. Seaport Global Securities LLC is acting as sole book-running manager. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to 1,950,000 additional units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any. The public offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from Seaport Global Securities LLC, c/o asalvatore@seaportglobal.com.