Sean Penn’s Daughter Dylan Kisses A Female Friend On Halloween: Pics – Hollywood Life

Dylan Penn celebrated Halloween in a bright blue costume from ‘Dumb and Dumber’, and was seen locking lips with a mystery woman.

Sean Penn and Robin Wright‘s mini-me daughter Dylan stepped out for Halloween celebrations on October 30 in a costume from Dumb & Dumber. The 30-year-old stunned in a blue two-piece set reminiscent of Jeff Daniels‘ character’s costume in the movie, while she locked lips with a mystery woman who wore an orange suit similar to Jim Carrey‘s character. The blonde beauty donned a pair of silk pants with a stripe down the leg, and a sleeveless blue v-neck top.

Meanwhile, her brunette companion cut an equally chic figure for the West Hollywood outing, pairing her orange pants and matching jacket with white Converse Chuck Taylor sneakers and a bright orange top hat. It comes just a couple of months after the actress was seen with her parents en route to The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, ahead of the release of their new film Flag Day.

Flag Day marks the first movie that Dylan has starred in with her A-list father, and the duo recently opened up to Variety about the “intensity” of working together. “Rarely have I ever had an actor’s face dominate what I was reading on the first read of the script, and Dylan’s face was imprinted on it by page 30,” Sean told the outlet.

Dylan chimed in, “The intensity was what I expected, but the playfulness of working with him as a director and as a co-star was really surprising and a relief at the same time.” She continued, “Playing off of him as another actor is really easy because he gives you a lot to work with.” Sean revealed that he and Dylan infused parts of their dynamic as an IRL father-daughter duo into the otherwise serious roles.

“We have parallels in the humor of their dynamic and in the flaws — in particular, myself as a father,” the actor said. “In the end, what was the most common was that I love my kids until the end of the earth, and I believe that John Vogel did too in his own messed up way.”