Sean Penn and Leila George have split after a year of marriage, according to a new report.

Sean Penn and Leila George have reportedly called it quits. The Australian-American actress, 29, filed for divorce from her actor husband, 61, after a year of marriage on Friday, Oct. 15, according to TMZ. HollywoodLife has reached out to Sean’s rep for comment, but has yet to hear back.

This is a developing story…