Sea seeks $6.3 bln in one of Southeast Asia’s biggest fundraisings

Article content HONG KONG — Sea Ltd, a Southeast Asian e-commerce and gaming company, plans to raise $6.3 billion in a share and convertible bond sale in one of the region’s largest ever capital raisings, according to the firm’s regulatory filing. The Singapore-headquartered company is looking to sell 11 million American Depository Receipts (ADRs), with the option to offer 1.65 million more as part of a so-called greenshoe option, Sea said in its filing on Thursday. It is also raising $2.5 billion in a convertible bond that has a $375 million greenshoe attached.

Article content At Sea’s closing stock price of $343.8 in New York on Wednesday, the share sale could raise up to $3.8 billion. This is the second major fund raising in less than a year for the $185 billion company that is looking to scale up its global expansion https://www.reuters.com/business/retail-consumer/seas-shopee-debut-europe-with-poland-launch-sources-2021-09-07 by testing out possible new markets. Sea, Southeast Asia’s top company by market capitalisation, said it plans to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, including strategic investments and acquisitions. In December last year, Sea raised $2.57 billion in a discounted share sale at $195 a share. It also finalized a $1 billion convertible bond sale in May in 2020.