Scream Cast Then Vs Now Photos

Spoiler alert: They’re all doing great.

Turns out it’s been quite a year for all you Scream fans out there! Not only did we get a brand new trailer and release date for the fifth installment…

But this year also marks the 25th anniversary of the movie that started it all.


To celebrate this monumental anniversary let’s take a little trip down memory lane and see what the cast is up to now:

1.

Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott


What she’s up to now: Neve is also best known for her roles in Party of Five and The Craft. She has gone on to star in House of Cards, The PhilanthropistThe Company, When Will I Be LovedChurchill: The Hollywood YearsRelative StrangersClosing the RingWalterSkyscraperCastle in the Ground, and more. Most recently, she starred in the Disney+ movie musical Clouds and will be returning for the fifth installment of the Scream franchise. 

2.

Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers


What she’s up to now: Courteney is best known for her roles on Friends, Dirt, Family Ties, and Cougar Town. She continued acting a bunch, started directing, and began a production company with her ex-husband David Arquette. Most recently she appeared in HBO’s Friends: The Reunion, a special that won an Emmy award for Outstanding Variety Special. She’s also set to executive produce and star in an adaptation of the docu-series Last Chance U and will be starring in a new Starz series called Shining Vale. Plus, she will be returning for the fifth installment in the Scream franchise. 

3.

David Arquette as Dewey Riley


What he’s up to now: David continued acting and appeared in Wild BillNever Been KissedBuffy the Vampire SlayerSee Spot Run, and Eight Legged Freaks. He and his ex-wife Courteney Cox created a production company called Coquette, which produced shows like Daisy Does America, Dirt, and Cougar Town — which he appeared in alongside Courteney. He has had a thriving professional wrestling career over the last 20 years and has competed in several WCW and WWE matches. David will also be returning for the fifth Scream movie.

4.

Matthew Lillard as Stu Macher


What he’s up to now: Matthew continued to act and has been in She’s All That, SLC Punk!, The Descendants, Return to Nim’s IslandThe Bridge, and he played Shaggy in the live-action Scooby-Doo movies. He’s also continued to voice the animated Shaggy throughout the years after the original voice actor Casey Kasem retired. Most recently he starred in the NBC series Good Girls, the third season of Twin Peaks, and appeared in the Netflix reboot He’s All That.

5.

Rose McGowan as Tatum Riley


What she’s up to now: Rose starred in The WB series Charmed and the film Grindhouse. She also appeared in Going All the Way, Devil in the Flesh, and Jawbreaker. In 2017, Rose was also recognized as Time’s Person of the Year, for speaking out against Harvey Weinstein and became an advocate for the Me Too movement. She has also released a memoir called Brave and starred in a docuseries called Citizen Rose, which both focus on her role in the Me Too movement. 

6.

Skeet Ulrich as Billy Loomis


What he’s up to now: Aside from his role in Scream, Skeet is best known for his roles in The Craft and As Good As It Gets. He continued acting and starred in the CBS series Jericho and played various roles on Robot Chicken. He also appeared in Miracles, Escape Room, and Law & Order: LA. Most recently, he starred on Riverdale as FP Jones and is starring beside Tom Hanks in a new film called Finch

7.

Jamie Kennedy as Randy Meeks


What he’s up to now: After the Scream franchise, Jamie continued acting and performing stand-up comedy. He starred in The Jamie Kennedy Experiment and played several roles on the show. He also starred on Ghost Whisperer, and appeared in Romeo + Juliet, Bowfinger, Malibu’s Most Wanted, and Good Deeds. He has even provided voice work for The Cleveland Show and has a podcast called Hate To Break It To Ya. Plus, he tours around the country regularly with his stand-up routine. 

8.

W. Earl Brown as Kenny


What he’s up to now: After Scream, he continued acting and has been in several shows and movies including Deadwood, Black Mass, There’s Something About Mary, American Crime, American Horror Story, Preacher, The Mandalorian, Superstition, I’m Dying Up Here, and Bloodworth — a movie he also wrote. 

9.

Henry Winkler as Principal Arthur Himbry


What he’s up to now: Already famous for starring on Happy Days, Henry continued to pop up in several TV shows like Arrested Development, Childrens Hospital, Parks and Recreation, Royal Pains, Monsters At Work, and Barry. He co-wrote and co-created the Hank Zipzer books and TV series. He also received his first Emmy in 2018 for his portrayal of Gene Cousineau on Barry.

10.

And finally, Drew Barrymore as Casey Becker


What she’s up to now: Drew continued to act in a bunch of movies like The Wedding Singer, Never Been Kissed, 50 First Dates, He’s Just Now That Into You, and Grey Gardens, a role that she won an Emmy and Golden Globe for. She also had her directing debut with Whip It and starred in the Netflix series Santa Clarita Diet. Most recently, Drew can be found on her syndicated daytime talk show The Drew Barrymore Show

