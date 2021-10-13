Scream Cast Then Vs Now Photos



Dimension Films / Courtesy Everett Collection / Getty Images



What she’s up to now: Rose starred in The WB series Charmed and the film Grindhouse. She also appeared in Going All the Way, Devil in the Flesh, and Jawbreaker. In 2017, Rose was also recognized as Time’s Person of the Year, for speaking out against Harvey Weinstein and became an advocate for the Me Too movement. She has also released a memoir called Brave and starred in a docuseries called Citizen Rose, which both focus on her role in the Me Too movement.