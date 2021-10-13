Scream Cast Then Vs Now Photos

Spoiler alert: They’re all doing great.
But this year also marks the 25th anniversary of the movie that started it all.
To celebrate this monumental anniversary let’s take a little trip down memory lane and see what the cast is up to now:
1.
Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott
2.
Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers
3.
David Arquette as Dewey Riley
4.
Matthew Lillard as Stu Macher
5.
Rose McGowan as Tatum Riley
6.
Skeet Ulrich as Billy Loomis
7.
Jamie Kennedy as Randy Meeks
8.
W. Earl Brown as Kenny
9.
Henry Winkler as Principal Arthur Himbry
10.
And finally, Drew Barrymore as Casey Becker
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!