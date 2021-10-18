Home Entertainment Scream Cast 25 Years Later

Scream Cast 25 Years Later

Catch up with the OG Woodsboro crew.

If you’ve ever had that bone-chilling feeling when the phone rings or dressed up as Ghostface for Halloween, you know it all started with this classic slasher film.


© Dimension Films / Courtesy Everett Collection

Curious what the Scream cast is up to more than two decades later? We’ve got you covered. But one question remains: What’s your favorite scary movie?


©Dimension Films / Courtesy Everett Collection, Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Most recent Scream franchise film: Scream 5

Here’s where you’ve seen her since: House of Cards, Welcome to Sweden, Titanic: Blood and Steel, The Philanthropist, Medium and Party of Five


©Dimension Films / Courtesy Everett Collection, Jean Baptiste Lacroix / Getty Images

Most recent Scream franchise film: Scream 5

Here’s where you’ve seen her since: Drunk History, Cougar Town, Web Therapy, Scrubs, Dirt, 3000 Miles to Graceland and Friends


©Dimension Films / Courtesy Everett Collection, Leon Bennett / Getty Images

Most recent Scream franchise film: Scream 5

Here’s where you’ve seen him since: Sigmund and the Sea Monsters, Captain Jake and the Never Land Pirates, Pee-wee’s Big Holiday, Jake’s Buccaneer Blast, Cleaners, Happy Face Killer, TRON: Uprising, Pushing Daises, In Case of Emergency, Pelswick and Never Been Kissed


Jason Mendez / Getty Images

Most recent Scream franchise film: Scream is Skeet’s only appearance

Here’s where you’ve seen him since: Robot Chicken, Riverdale, #Freerayshawn, Escape Room, Law & Order: LA, CSI: NY, Jericho, Into the West, Miracles, The Newton Boys and As Good as It Gets


©Dimension Films / Courtesy Everett Collection, Vivien Killilea / Getty Images for Netflix

Most recent Scream franchise film: Scream is Matthew’s only appearance

Here’s where you’ve seen him since: The Scooby-Doo franchise, Robot Chicken, He’s All That, Bosch, Twin Peaks, Halt and Catch Fire, The Bridge, The Descendants, Wicker Park, Without a Paddle, Thir13en Ghosts, Summer Catch, The Perfect Score, She’s All That and SLC Punk!


©Dimension Films / Courtesy Everett Collection, Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images for Baby2Baby

Most recent Scream franchise film: Scream is Drew’s only appearance

Here’s where you’ve seen her since: Santa Clarita Diet, Blended, Family Guy, Going the Distance, Whip It, He’s Just Not That Into You, Fever Pitch, 50 First Dates, the Charlie’s Angels franchise, Riding in Cars with Boys, Freddy Got Fingered, Donnie Darko, Never Been Kissed, Home Fries, Ever After: A Cinderella Story and The Wedding Singer


©Dimension Films / Courtesy Everett Collection, Craig Barritt / Getty Images for Audible

Most recent Scream franchise film: Scream is Rose’s only appearance

Here’s where you’ve seen her since: Once Upon a Time, Chosen, The Pastor’s Wife, Conan the Barbarian, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Nip/Tuck, Death Proof, Planet Terror, Grindhouse, The Black Dahlia, Charmed and Jawbreaker


©Dimension Films / Courtesy Everett Collection, Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Most recent Scream franchise film: Scream 3

Here’s where you’ve seen him since: Roe v. Wade, Criminal Minds, Legends of Chamberlain Heights, Lucifer, Heartbeat, Kingdom, Fanboy & Chum Chum, The Cleveland Show, Entourage, Ghost Whisperer, Extreme Movie, Kickin’ It Old School, Son of the Mask, Malibu’s Most Wanted, Bowfinger and Enemy of the State

Who’s your favorite Scream character of all time? Let us know in the comments!

