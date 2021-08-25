Scott Melker’s BTC Price Analysis — Will Bitcoin Go Up or Down? By CoinQuora

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
- Crypto analyst Scott Melker, The Wolf of All Streets, published his take on BTC.
- Melker notes that there’s a potential bullish divergence, coming out of oversold.
- He also mentioned that he is waiting for a retest of the 40k – 42k area.
Prominent technical analyst Scott Melker, dubbed as The Wolf of All Streets, recently shared his analysis on Bitcoin’s price action. He published a series of tweets to see how BTC may perform in the near future.
Chart 1:
$BTC
Ascending channel breakdown with a dip into 4-hour supply was likely, as I discussed on my video and in the newsletter yesterday.
This is a reasonable place for a bounce if we are going to see only a small correction. pic.twitter.com/BLxKfR7iSm
