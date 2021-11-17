Scott Disick Wants Kourtney Kardashian ‘To Be Happy’ Even Without Him – Hollywood Life

Since Scott shares three children, including Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, with Kourtney, he wants to continue being close with her family. “To still be a part of the Kardashian family is important to Scott,” another insider EXCLUSIVELY revealed. “Slowly but surely, he is attempting to accept that Travis and Kourt are the future. He just has to live and deal with it and get to a place where the rest of the family supports him, and he supports them, to make it look like he isn’t the jerk in the situation.”

Scott and Kourtney’s cordial relationship was apparently on display recently when they both attended their friend Simon Huck‘s wedding last week. Travis was also at the event and according to a previous source, Scott was “polite” to them when they encountered each other.

“Scott is getting used to the idea of Kourtney and Travis because he knows that he has to,” the source explained after the wedding. “When Scott ran into Travis and Kourtney at Simon Huck’s wedding, he wasn’t rude or standoffish. He was actually really polite and didn’t try to start any drama or anything like that. He didn’t try to interject himself into their conversation, but he wasn’t impolite and he wasn’t about to make a scene at the wedding.”