Scott Disick Shares Ferrari ‘Baby’ Photo After Kourtney’s Engagement – Hollywood Life

Scott Disick broke his social media silence after Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement by sharing a picture of a sweet gift to heal his broken heart.

What better way to get over heartbreak than with a gift to yourself? Scott Disick, 38, took to Instagram on Oct. 21 to share his first photo since his ex-love Kourtney Kardashian got engaged to Travis Barker, 45.

The Talentless founder shared a pic of his new sweet ride, a red Ferrari, to his Instagram with the caption, “My baby on the way home and daddy needed some new shoes on her. @al13wheels did a great job making the new wheels they look perfect.”

Fans took to the comments to support the reality star of his decision for a little retail therapy. One fan wrote, “this car will never leave you,” alongside a red heart emoji, while another stated, “be strong brother!!”

Scott’s reemergence on socials come after the news broke of his ex’s engagement, and let’s just say he was not so pleased with the news. As HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY revealed, “Scott is losing his s**** right now over Kourtney’s getting engaged. He feels like he deserved some sort of warning that this was coming, but he really didn’t,” the source shared. “This is what Kourtney has wanted her whole life and it is what Scott refused to give her. Now he has to deal with the consequences of his actions, or lack thereof, forever.”

Although Scott and Kourtney both moved on from their on-again-off-again relationship, Scott’s reaction to the engagement comes as no surprise as his ex-girlfriends have thought he was never truly over the brunette beauty. His most recent ex, model Amelia Hamlin, 20, broke things off after some drama-worthy DMs were revealed, from Kourtney’s ex Younes Bendjima, which he publicly shared on Instagram.

Before dating Amelia, Scott dated Sofia Richie, 23. A source close to the blonde beauty shared that, Sofia sympathized with Amelia after the break-up, stating that it “didn’t surprise” her the model called things off. “She kind of suspected that their relationship wouldn’t last forever because of some of the similar issues she experienced herself while they were together, and felt that he never fully got over” Kourtney.

Regardless of the status of their relationship, or lack thereof, Scott will have to put his bruised ego to the side for the sake of their children, Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6.