Scott Disick Sent Khloe Kardashian Flowers Amid Tristan Thompson Drama – Hollywood Life

Amid the latest drama surrounding Tristan Thompson, Khloé Kardashian got a little love and support from Scott Disick – in the form of some gorgeous, pink flowers.

Even when other men in Khloe Kardashian’s life let her down, Scott Disick has her back. With Tristan Thompson caught up in a scandal over allegedly fathering a child with Maralee Nichols, Khloé, 37, had a bit of brightness on Sunday (Dec. 5). The mother of True Thompson posted a picture of pink, white, and red flowers to her Instagram Story and revealed they were from Kourtney Kardashian’s ex. “I love you [Scott],” she captioned the shot, which was captured by a fan-account. “[white heart emoji] Thank you. [prayer hands emoji.].” It was a sweet gesture from Khloé’s close friend, considering she’s going through another moment of stress, courtesy of her problematic ex.

The latest drama involving Khloé’s baby daddy has Maralee, a 31-year-old personal trainer from Texas, claiming that Tristan, 30, is the father of the baby boy she just gave birth to last Thursday (Dec. 2). Maralee first sued Tristan for child support and reimbursement for pregnancy-based expenses, like birthing classes. Maralee claimed that this was a “five months affair,” but Tristan – in legal documents of his own – contended that while he did have sex with Maralee during his 30th birthday celebrations in Houston in March, he says it was a one-time deal. “I do not know if the claims that I am the father of her child are supported by facts,” his documents stated.

Tristan shares a 4-year-old son named Prince with his ex-girlfriend, Jordan Craig. He and Khoé welcomed their daughter True, 3, in 2018. Tristan and Khloé’s relationship was plagued by moments of infidelity. He famously cheated on Khloé while pregnant with their daughter, causing them to split for the first time. They broke up again in 2019 after he kissed Kylie Jenner‘s BFF Jordyn Woods at a party. The couple attempted another reconciliation, and Khloe said they were back together during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion special. Yet, a day after the reunion aired, they called it quits again.

Khloe is “tired of Tristan getting into situations that embarrass her and the family,” a source told HollywoodLife, but she wants to “give him the benefit of the doubt,” but her generosity is wearing thin. She hopes that the allegations aren’t true, but she’s not going to jump to conclusions until all the facts are collected. Her friends aren’t being so patient, and HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned they want her to ditch him “once and for all” after this.