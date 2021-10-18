Scott Disick Reacts To Kourtney Kardashian Engagement – Hollywood Life

After Kourtney Kardashian’s whirlwind engagement to Travis Barker, her ex, Scott Disick, wasn’t thrilled with the way things went down.

“Scott is losing his s**** right now over Kourtney’s getting engaged. He feels like he deserved some sort of warning that this was coming, but he really didn’t,” the source shared. “This is what Kourtney has wanted her whole life and it is what Scott refused to give her. Now he has to deal with the consequences of his actions, or lack thereof, forever.”

As for Kourtney and Scott’s kids, Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, the source also revealed that they are quite “happy” with Travis as a stepfather and appreciate adding Travis’ kids, Atiana, 22, Landon, 18, Alabama, 15, to their family unit. “The kids are super happy about this, as is Kourtney’s entire family. They adore Travis and they love their blended family,” the source shared. “Scott does not want the kids to ever call Travis ‘dad,’ but he really has no choice in the matter now. He will legit be their stepfather.”

As for Travis in the new stepfather role, the source said that the Blink-182 drummer “treats Kourtney’s kids like his own” and is “an extremely hands-on” father to his kids. “This is one of the things that attracted her most to him,” they added.

Although Scott and Kourtney both moved on from their on-again-off-again relationship, whisperings about Scott’s inability to fully move forward from Kourtney have been heard here and there, with Scott’s most recent ex, model Amelia Hamlin, 20, breaking things off after some drama-worthy DMs were revealed wherein Scott was talking about Kourtney and Travis’ relationship. A source close to Scott’s other recent ex, Sofia Richie, 23, shared that Sofia sympathized with Amelia after the break up, stating that it “didn’t surprise” her the model called things off. “She kind of suspected that their relationship wouldn’t last forever because of some of the similar issues she experienced herself while they were together.” The source says one “hot button” issue was Sofia’s belief that Scott “never fully got over” the mother of his children.