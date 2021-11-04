Scott Disick Had Lunch With Kris Jenner On New Show

Past rumors suggested Scott wouldn’t be involved in the upcoming Hulu series.

Kourtney recently became engaged to the Blink-182 drummer, and as we know, both halves of the couple were quite fond of PDA for months leading up to that.


Scott, who dated Kourtney until 2015 and shares three children with the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, supposedly wasn’t a huge fan of her and Travis’ well-documented romantic gestures and appeared to criticize them in some leaked DMs that preceded his breakup from Amelia Hamlin.


Later, Scott unfollowed all of the Kardashians on Instagram as filming for their upcoming Hulu series began, and reports claimed he was “beside himself” following news of Kourtney and Travis’ engagement.

Even if that was really the case, it looks as though Scott has turned a corner with Kourtney and her family. Ahead of the co-parents’ amicable interaction on Instagram, Scott was photographed having lunch with Kris Jenner in California yesterday.


The two were seen entering a restaurant in the San Fernando Valley, where cameras reportedly filmed them for the Kardashians’ next reality show.


Well, that’s all for today on this front. Without speculating too much, perhaps at least this means Scott, Kourtney, and the rest of the Kardashians are on better terms than before. Feel free to weigh in below!

