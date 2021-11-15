Scott Disick & Ex Christine Burke Reunite For Dinner Date — Photos – Hollywood Life

Scott Disick had a hot night out with a new/old flame, Christine Burke! The 38-year-old and his 25-year-old model ex went out in West Hollywood for a date night on Sunday.

Is Scott Disick, 38, back with his ex? His ex Christine Burke, that is, the 25-year-old model he’s been linked to in the past on a few occasions. The former pair hit the town in LA on Sunday, spotted together out on a date night. The duo, who have dated on-and-off in the past, first linked in 2016 when they were seen together for a date night at Nobu. Many have made the connection of Christine to Scott’s ex Kourtney Kardashian‘s sister Kendall Jenner, as the two share similar attributes like being model-tall and having long, dark brown hair. Judging from his past dating history, Scott certainly loves brunettes!

Ever since his longtime on-again-off-again ex Kourtney had her whirlwind engagement to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, 46, Scott has been having his own fun with exes, former flames, also making room for some new flames, as well. The father-of-three was photographed hanging out with 23-year-old model Elizabeth Grace Lindley last month