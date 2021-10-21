Scott Disick ‘Betrayed’ By Khloe Kardashian Over Kourtney’s Engagement – Hollywood Life

Scott Disick feels ‘betrayed’ by Khloe Kardashian over ex Kourtney’s engagement to Travis Barker, as a family insider tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she knew it was coming and kept him in the dark!

Scott Disick‘s close relationship with Khloe Kardashian is no longer the same now that Kourtney Kardashian is engaged to Travis Barker, 45. On Oct. 17, Khloe, 37, hopped on her soon-to-be brother-in-law’s Instagram to send her warm wishes, commenting a series of red hearts. Now, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned that Scott, 38, feels completely “betrayed” by Khloe, as she knew that the engagement was coming and didn’t tell him.

“Khloe and Kris [Jenner] knew that Travis was going to ask Kourtney to marry him and they could’ve prepared him for the news,” a source told us. “Instead. they pretended that they didn’t know anything and kept him in the dark. He doesn’t know if he can ever forgive them for this. Scott has been there for Khloe through all of her darkest times and he would always stick up for her whenever anyone came for her. She always made him believe that she was his sister and that there was nothing she wouldn’t do for him.”

Khloe added fuel to the fire when commenting on Kourtney’s Instagram, “I’m so happy for you my beautiful sweet sister! You deserve every kiss. Every ounce of love. Every happy thought. You deserve every single second of this! I love you and I love you! I love you.” But it isn’t just Khloe who Lord Disick feels backstabbed by! On Oct. 11 — just one week before the engagement — Kourtney’s sister Kim Kardashian appeared on SNL and mocked Kourtney and Travis’s overly affectionate PDA in a hilarious skit. Following Kim’s performance, Khloe and Kim took Scott to the SNL after-party. “Khloe and Kim made sure that Scott knew about the SNL roasting and he was all about it,” our source said. “And just before that, Khloe came to support him at his clothing line launch.”

In season 20 of KUWTK, nearly every member of the famous family stated during various episodes that they ultimately hoped that Kourtney and Scott would end up together! Even momager Kris Jenner, 65, who jumped on the Kravis bandwagon following her daughter’s shotgun engagement, sung a different tune during the final season. In an April episode, Kris told Kourtney, “There’s nothing that I would love more than to see you live your life and grow old with someone, be happy and content and peaceful. And it would always be so fabulous if it was the dad of your children.”

“Khloe and her sisters led Scott to believe that this whole Travis thing was a phase and that they were rooting for him. But when the engagement took place, Khloe jumped shit and liked every single post that Kourtney and Travis posted on Instagram,” the source revealed. “Scott expected this from Kim, but Khloe and Kris always had his back and always insisted that they wanted nothing more than for him and Kourtney to hash it out and be together.”

As for Kourtney and Scott’s kids, Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, it seems that they have been caught in the middle of a parent trap, as they love their father and have great appreciation for their soon-to-be stepfather. As for daddy Disick, he isn’t taking the news well at all and has gone into isolation, causing concern for his friends and fans. Although the Kardashian’s have attempted to reach out to Scott this past week, they have had no such luck! “He really doesn’t want anything to do with any of them right now,” the source added.

HollywoodLife reached out to Scott’s rep for comment, but we didn’t receive an immediate response.