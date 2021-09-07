Scott Disick And Amelia Hamlin Break Up

Well, Amelia wasn’t here for it — and neither was her reality star mother Lisa Rinna, who was never supportive of her daughter’s relationship with Scott. After Scott’s DM was made public, both took to Instagram to subtly shade him — with Lisa even posting a video of her happily dancing right after Amelia shared an Instagram story of a woman wearing a T-shirt with the words, “Don’t you have a girlfriend?”



Gregg Deguire / FilmMagic / Getty Images

