Scott Disick & Amelia Hamlin Split After Younes Drama – Hollywood Life

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin have broken up after dating for nearly a year, according to a new report.

After nearly a year together dating, Scott Disick, 38, and Amelia Hamlin, 20, have called it a day. The couple have reportedly split, according to Us Weekly. The mag reports that Amelia was the “one who ended things,” and says that her decision came following the drama surrounding Scott, his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, and her other ex, Younes Bendjima.

In August, Scott sent a DM to Younes to criticize Kourtney’s relationship with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. Younes, who also dated Kourtney briefly, posted the supposed message from Scott, where the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wrote, “Yo is this chick ok!???? Brooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy.” He also sent a photo of his ex and the drummer kissing on a boat. Younes posted the DM to call Scott out, writing, “Doesn’t matter to me as long as she’s happy. PS I ain’t your bro.”

Amelia seemed to chime in on the beef by posting an Instagram Story calling for everyone to “be nicer to each other.” A source close to Scott revealed to HollywoodLife that he was “embarrassed” that Younes blew up his spot, and he was “mad” at the model. Another source close to Kourtney said that the KUWTK star planned to confront Scott over the beef. “Kourtney is frustrated [that] Scott is allowing drama to seep into her happiness,” the source told HL. “They have had a good co-parenting relationship for the last few years, and she is so happy right now that she doesn’t want this extra drama to be a thing she has to deal with.”

Us Weekly’s source claims that the DM drama isn’t what caused the split, though. “This breakup was coming regardless,” the insider explained. Amelia has been posting various cryptic message for several days, leading fans to believe that this breakup was imminent, as well.

Scott and Amelia had been together since the end of October 2020, although they didn’t go Instagram official over Valentine’s Day Weekend 2021. Despite their breakup, the couple had plenty of memorial moments and outings in their time as an item. When celebrating each other’s birthdays in May (Scott) and June (Amelia), each got the other lavish gifts. Scott had gave Amelia a beautiful diamond cross necklace when she turned 20, as well as a $57,000 photograph by Helmut Newton. When she got the necklace, Amelia started to tear up. Meanwhile, Amelia gifted Scott with a brand new Harley-Davidson motorcycle, when he turned 38, and she posted a video of him testing it out.