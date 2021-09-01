Scott Disick Allegedly Messaged Kourtney Kardashian’s Ex About Her PDA With Boyfriend Travis Barker (Pics Inside)

Chile, looks like Scott Disick may still have his eye on the mother of his children, Kourtney Kardashian, and he’s allegedly sick over how she’s putting her love for her new man on display.

Scott Disick was put on blast by Kourtney’s ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima (of all people) when Younes shared an alleged message from Scott that featured an image of Kourtney all up on her current bae, Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker.

Kourtney was spotted by paparazzi straddling Travis while they were made out in a tiny inflatable boat in Italy.

Enter Scott, who–on the surface–looks like he’s trying to join forces with Younes in an effort to join his anti-Travis Barker campaign.

The message read, “Yo is this chick ok!???? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” in what looks like an attempt to get Younes to gossip about their former girl.

But Younes, who dated Kourtney on and off for about three years following Kourtney’s split with Scott, was NOT having it.

Rather than chop up Kourtney with Scott, Younes decided to shut that down quickly.

“Doesn’t matter to me as long as shes happy,” Younes responded. “PS: i aint your bro.”

Younes took things one messy step further and shared the alleged message to his Instagram story to put Scott’s issue on display along with the message, “Keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately.”

Younes also wrote a separate message and shared it to his IG story.

“Couldn’t miss this one. He been playing around for too long, [tried] to stay quiet and be the nice guy,” Younes wrote. “Back to work now 10km.”

While Kourtney has yet to address the drama, Travis Barker went ahead and handled her light weight, only posting a laughing meme from the movie, “Goodfellas.”

Whew! We’ll keep you posted if Kourtney speaks on this one but the way she’s been boo’d up living her best life with Travis, we wouldn’t blame her if she didn’t.

