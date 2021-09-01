Scott A. Roberts Named Vice President and General Manager of CHEP Pallecon, North America

“For more than two decades, Scott has cultivated deep logistics and supply chain optimization experience,” said Laura Nador, President of CHEP North America. “He is a leader with a digital mindset and is always looking for new ways to improve the business and enhance the customer experience. Under his leadership and guidance, we are confident that our Pallecon business will achieve its growth ambitions.”

ATLANTA — CHEP, a Brambles company and a global leader in supply chain solutions, recently announced Scott A. Roberts has been appointed Vice President and General Manager, CHEP Pallecon, North America. CHEP Pallecon is a division of Brambles that provides reusable intermediate bulk containers to manufacturers across a variety of industries, including food, beverage, and personal care products.

During his 21-year tenure with the company, Roberts has been responsible for building supply chain and logistics teams to support strong customer growth and relationships across North America and Europe.

In his new role, Roberts will report to Jake Gilene, Senior Vice President, Sales and Customer Service, CHEP North America.

“I’m honored to lead a tremendous Pallecon team and work alongside a growing base of customers who rely on CHEP’s bulk containers and solutions to safely and reliably deliver their goods to their end destination,” Roberts said. “Our sights are set on exceeding customers’ expectations while helping them not only succeed but flourish in their respective businesses.”

