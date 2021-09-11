SCOPE Art Show Partners With YellowHeart to Sell VIP Tickets as NFTs By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
18
SCOPE Art Show Partners With YellowHeart to Sell VIP Tickets as NFTs
  • Miami’s largest Art show works with YellowHeart to sell VIP tickets as NFTs.
  • YellowHeart is developing a more transparent ticket sale experience.

One of Miami’s largest Art shows works with YellowHeart to sell VIP tickets as non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Moreover, YellowHeart is a Polygon blockchain-based live event ticketing company.

SCOPE founder Alexis Hubshman said,

“This unique set of minted tickets will feature exclusive editioned artwork by emerging and celebrated artists.”

SCOPE asserts to be the first art fair to provide tickets in the form of NFTs. More so, the Yellow Heart aims to change the way tickets are sold by developing a more transparent ticket sale experience for both purchasers and sellers.

YellowHeart CEO Josh Katz explained in an interview,

“Right now we’re dealing with a centralized, manipulated marketplace…This puts it into the open crypto and NFT marketplaces.”

In a…

Continue reading on CoinQuora

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR