SCOPE Art Show Partners With YellowHeart to Sell VIP Tickets as NFTs By CoinQuora

One of Miami’s largest Art shows works with YellowHeart to sell VIP tickets as non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Moreover, YellowHeart is a Polygon blockchain-based live event ticketing company.
SCOPE founder Alexis Hubshman said,
“This unique set of minted tickets will feature exclusive editioned artwork by emerging and celebrated artists.”
SCOPE asserts to be the first art fair to provide tickets in the form of NFTs. More so, the Yellow Heart aims to change the way tickets are sold by developing a more transparent ticket sale experience for both purchasers and sellers.
YellowHeart CEO Josh Katz explained in an interview,
“Right now we’re dealing with a centralized, manipulated marketplace…This puts it into the open crypto and NFT marketplaces.”
