Scoop Up These 3 Shipping Stocks on the Dip By StockNews

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
3
© Reuters. Scoop Up These 3 Shipping Stocks on the Dip

Global supply chain constraints, backlogs in cargo deliveries, and several other challenges have caused the shipping industry to suffer a massive sell-off lately. However, given the heightened demand for shipping services to meet raw material needs worldwide, the industry should rebound soon. Therefore, we think it could be wise to bet on quality shipping stocks ZIM Integrated (ZIM), Matson (NYSE:), and Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:) at their current, slashed price levels. Let’s discuss.Factors including slowing industrial production in China, surging oil prices, and a critical oil spill in Southern California have caused considerable disruptions in the global supply chain, increasing shipping costs to record highs lately. Consequently, the shipping industry witnessed a sell-off earlier this month.

However, because the demand for shipping remains elevated amid the global economic recovery, the industry should witness a solid rebound. Supply chain disruptions and higher shipping costs are expected to last until 2022, but governments worldwide are taking various steps to address these headwinds.

Thus, we think the recent sell-off provides an excellent opportunity to buy quality shipping stocks ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM), Matson, Inc. (MATX), and Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK). These stocks are rated ‘Strong Buy’ or ‘Buy’ in our proprietary rating system.

Continue reading on StockNews

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR