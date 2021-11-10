ScienJoy Holding is an Under the Radar NFT Stock  By StockNews

ScienJoy Holdings (SJ). SJ is a Chinese-based company that provides a mobile, live streaming platform for artists to connect with their fans. The company is launching a feature that would allow artists to monetize their songs or artwork by minting and selling NFTs. This gives the stock major upside especially as it’s cheaper than the bulk of crypto stocks.One of the most speculative and fascinating parts of the cryptocurrency market is NFTs. One reason is that many of the most coveted NFTs, such as Bored Ape Yacht Club and CryptoPunks, are being bought and sold for 7 figures. Another is that there is massive disagreement about whether these NFTs represent the future of digital commerce or are merely another investment fad.

Only time will determine who is right in this contentious debate. But what can’t be argued is that many companies are looking to start building businesses in this part of the digital economy. One example is Coinbase (NASDAQ:) which is launching its own NFT marketplace.

While COIN is a well-known and widely followed stock, I want to talk about another company that is also looking to utilize NFTs to augment its existing business – ScienJoy Holdings (SJ). SJ is a Chinese-based company that provides a mobile, live streaming platform for artists to connect with their fans. The company is launching a feature that would allow artists to monetize their songs or artwork by minting and selling NFTs.

