Schumer says U.S. Senate to vote on election reform next week By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Thursday that the Senate will hold a procedural vote as early as next Wednesday on election reform legislation aimed at reversing state-level Republican voting restrictions.
“We cannot allow conservative-controlled states to double down on their regressive and subversive voting bills,” Schumer said in a “Dear Colleague” letter to his fellow Senate Democrats.
