Scholz Ramps Up Push to Succeed Merkel as German Chancellor

Article content (Bloomberg) — Germany’s Olaf Scholz is stepping up his push to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor, as his Social Democrats meet with two junior partners again on Friday to determine whether they can bridge significant differences to form a government. If the SPD, Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats agree to advance from a week of exploratory talks to comprehensive negotiations, a Scholz-led government will be more likely to take shape before the end of the year. If talks fail, it would complicate Scholz’s path to leading Europe’s largest economy. The three-way combination, while messy, is Germany’s most viable governing alliance; a breakdown could send German politics into limbo and extend Merkel’s tenure as caretaker chancellor for weeks or months.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Scholz, back in Berlin after a two-day visit to Washington, has expressed confidence that his government will be sworn by Christmas. He also gave a hint about where the talks are heading, saying in an interview on Wednesday that his government will drive forward an expansion of renewables and energy-infrastructure investment. “One of the most important aspects of the new government will be to decide on the expansion of energy production coming from offshore wind farms, wind from onshore plants, and from solar,” Scholz told Bloomberg Television in Washington. “And we will have to increase investments into the grid.” Scholz made no comments to reporters as he and other negotiators arrived for coalition talks in Berlin Friday morning.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Scholz’s SPD narrowly beat Merkel’s Christian Democratic-led bloc in the Sept. 26 vote, putting him in position to oust the conservatives from power after Merkel’s 16-year tenure. With the CDU in the midst of a power struggle, the SPD, Greens and FDP are under pressure to bridge disparate positions on issues from spending and taxes to social policy and climate protection. SPD general secretary Lars Klingbeil has forged ahead with his counterparts from the Greens and FDP, having spent the last two days cobbling together a text that will serve as the basis for Friday’s talks. The challenge has been to reconcile differences, particularly with the FDP, which campaigned on a pledge to block any tax increases and preserving Germany’s constitutional debt limits. That sets up a clash with SPD and Green ambitions to open Germany’s coffers for investment to upgrade infrastructure, protect the environment, and expand digital technologies.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Once a preliminary agreement to form a government is reached, party organizations must sign off. The Greens have said they would put the decision to a party conference. If approval is given, the parties will enter comprehensive talks that entail smaller groups working out policy compromises, which are compiled in a lengthy coalition agreement. Once the final text is approved, the parties would call a vote in German parliament. Only then would Scholz take office. Scholz and other party leaders have signaled that the only way to bridge the gaps is for each party to be able to bring their agenda items to the table. After attacking each other on the campaign trail, the prospective coalition partners have put on a show of comity, particularly the Greens and FDP. ©2021 Bloomberg L.P. Bloomberg.com

Share this article in your social network

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.