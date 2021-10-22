Schlumberger quarterly profit rises as oilfield services demand recovers By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The exterior of the Schlumberger Corporation headquarters building is pictured in the Galleria area of Houston January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Richard Carson

(Reuters) -Schlumberger NV reported a rise in third-quarter adjusted income on Friday, buoyed by higher demand for the company’s oilfield services and related equipment from producers looking to capitalize on a rebound in crude prices.

Global crude prices rose 4.5% in the September quarter and have climbed nearly 64% since the start of 2021 on the back of a vaccine-fueled demand recovery.

Worldwide rig counts was 1,448 at the end of the third quarter, compared with 1,019 a year earlier, according to Baker Hughes data.

“The industry macro fundamentals have visibly strengthened this year, particularly in recent weeks — with demand recovery, oil and gas commodity prices at recent highs, low inventory levels, and encouraging trends in pandemic containment efforts,” Schlumberger (NYSE:) Chief Executive Officer Olivier Le Peuch said in a statement.

Schlumberger rounded a largely mixed quarter for the world’s largest oilfield services providers. Rivals Halliburton (NYSE:) and Baker Hughes both posted quarterly profit from year-ago loss this week but results were impacted by Hurricane Ida-led disruptions.

The world’s largest oilfield services provider said net income, excluding charges & credits, was $514 million, or 36 cents per share, for the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with $228 million, or 16 cents per share, a year earlier.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR