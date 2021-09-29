Scheana Shay & Lala Kent Feud — Recap – Hollywood Life

‘Vanderpump Rules’ returned on Sept. 28, and despite a highly-publicized cast shakeup, the drama remained consistent.

The Sept. 28 season premiere of Vanderpump Rules felt very different from the show that existed before its highly-publicized cast shakeup, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. To be honest, the drama was still very present, and based on what went down this week, we’re keeping an open mind about the show’s future. But for now, let’s rehash what went down.

First, Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz revealed that they’re opening another bar/restaurant. They were scared to tell Lisa Vanderpump, but when she found out, she told the guys that they have her full support. Phew! Now, if only they could come up with a name that they both love… Sandoval wants to name the new establishment in Franklin Village “Schwartz & Sandy’s”, but Tom Schwartz doesn’t love it and Kate Maloney definitely hates it. She made that very clear — so much so that Tom Sandoval basically told Tom Schwartz to restrain her. But considering she wants to have a big role at the new restaurant, we foresee Sandoval and Katie feuding throughout the season. And maybe that’s a good thing because Katie feels a tad bit out of place with her besties, Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute.

Meanwhile, while Scheana Shay was busy planning her birthday party, Lala Kent revealed they had been feuding for a while. Apparently, after Scheana suffered a miscarriage, she begged Lala to come over and console her, but Lala was too busy heading to a dinner with Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. Scheana couldn’t believe she got stood up for “celebrities”, but as Lala pointed out, Scheana’s boyfriend Brock Davies was out golfing, so he should have gotten the heat that was being projected onto her. Anyway, they squashed their beef at the birthday party, when Lala explained that she did everything she could to be there for Scheana and only planned to meet up with Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly after Scheana told her not to come over. Scheana initially told Lala that she wanted to be left alone, only to change her mind later, so Scheana agreed that the whole feud was partly her fault.

Awww – they grow up so fast! Let’s take a look back at some of our fave memories with the SUR crew. Don’t miss the #PumpRules premiere TONIGHT at 9/8c! pic.twitter.com/J39YEzqDui — Bravo (@BravoTV) September 28, 2021

And the reason why Lala was mad at Scheana was because after the incident, Scheana went on her podcast and bashed Lala, which then resulted in Lala becoming the target for online trolls. Those trolls apparently told Lala that they wish she miscarried her baby, so Lala said it messed her up pretty badly. In the end, however, they both apologized to each other and agreed to move forward.

Later, James Kennedy was forced to deal with his own issues, which now seem to involve Lisa’s son, Max. I guess without Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Stassi and Kristen around any longer, they had to add someone into the mix — we just didn’t think it’d be Max. Ah well. Anyway, Lisa confronted James for calling her son a “fat” piece of crap after a fight they had about splitting a check. James later blamed a pre-workout pill for his amped up behavior, but Max said his apology wasn’t sincere enough. James got pissed and started calling Max a “wussy”, so Max told James he’d never return to SUR to DJ ever again.

Finally, Ariana Madix also confronted Lala after she heard the new mom bash her on a podcast. Lala had basically said that she and Ariana don’t really like each other and it is what it is, but Ariana was insulted by that statement. So when Ariana asked Lala about it at Scheana’s party, they started arguing, but nothing was resolved because the episode ended with a “to be continued” message.

Want more drama? New episodes of Vanderpump Rules air Tuesdays at 9pm on Bravo.