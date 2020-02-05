Schalke will investigate alleged racist abuse of Jordan Torunarigha of Hertha Berlin | Soccer news





Jordan Torunarigha (left) was allegedly racially abused by Schalke fans

Schalke says they will work with police to investigate allegations that his supporters racially abused Hertha Berlin's defender, Jordan Torunarigha, on Tuesday.

%MINIFYHTML211eca6e0e7d3fe3afdf7dd03758e12a11% %MINIFYHTML211eca6e0e7d3fe3afdf7dd03758e12a12%

Hertha's captain, Niklas Stark, said he heard chants of monkeys and racist insults addressed to Torunarigha, who seemed increasingly annoying as the game progressed.

The 22-year-old German U21 was ejected in overtime when Schalke won 3-2 to reach the quarterfinals of the German Cup.

After the game, Schalke released a statement that said: "There is no tolerance of the club for behaviors like this."

"We will do our best to locate those responsible for this and make sure they face the consequences."

Torunarigha was kicked out when Hertha left the German Cup on Tuesday

"A behavior like this not only goes against the regulations of the stadium, the mission statement and the statutes of FC Schalke 04, but also contradicts all our values."

Speaking to Hertha's website after the game, Stark explained: "Jordan is a very emotional player, which everyone knows.

"I am very sorry that I have been racially abused since the stands. I cannot imagine how that feels. I cannot even begin to contemplate what it would be like, and even then it still boils my blood, so it must be much worse for him.

"This kind of thing is not acceptable and partly explains what happened tonight. The whole team, the club and the league must support it."

"Everyone needs to distance themselves from this kind of behavior. You can see how annoying he was after the game and before the extra time."

Hertha head coach Jurgen Klinsmann said the referee should have considered the abuse before deciding to give Torunarigha a red card.

Schalke chief David Wagner said he did not hear the abuse, but apologized to Torunarigha and Hertha on behalf of his club.