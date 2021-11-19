Scarlett Johansson Shows Post-Baby Body In Fab Outfit With Colin Jost – Hollywood Life

Scarlett Johansson made her first public appearance since giving birth to son Cosmo at the American Cinematheque Awards. Scarlett wowed in a sequined top and white pantsuit.

Scarlett Johansson, 36, made her debut as a mom of two at the American Cinematheque Awards on November 18. She walked the red carpet with husband Colin Jost, 39, and wowed in a plunging sequined top paired with a white pantsuit. This is the first time Scarlett has been seen in public since the birth of her and Colin’s son, Cosmo, was announced in August 2021.

The actress and Colin held hands on the red carpet as they posed for photos. They often looked lovingly in each other’s eyes. Scarlett was honored at the event with the American Cinematheque Award.

Scarlett and Colin were able to keep her pregnancy a secret. The couple never publicly confirmed that they were expecting. After news of their baby’s birth was announced in August 2021, Colin confirmed the news on Instagram.

“Ok ok we had a baby. His name is Cosmo. We love him very much. Privacy would be greatly appreciated. For all inquiries please contact our publicist @chethinks,” Colin wrote on August 18.

Baby Cosmo is Scarlett’s second child and her first with the Saturday Night Live cast member, whom she married in October 2020. Scarlett has a daughter named Dorothy with ex-husband Romain Dauriac.

While pregnant, Scarlett sued Disney and accused the company of breaching her contract when it offered Black Widow on Disney+ while it was still showing in theaters. The actress had sought a $50 million payout. A settlement was reached in September 2021. Scarlett opened up about her decision to take on Disney at the American Cinematheque Awards.

“It was a very surreal time because, of course, the film had come out and was hugely successful and that was a big celebration. I had a baby and that was obviously a life-changing, amazing, celebratory thing,” Scarlett told The Hollywood Reporter. “In a way, that sort of buoyed me through the very uncertain, stressful time. I feel mostly very fortunate that nobody will have to go through what I went through and that it’s made, I think, a positive impact in the industry and hopefully for artists and creatives’ lives and livelihood.”