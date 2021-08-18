Scarlett Johansson Gives Birth, First Child With Colin Jost

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
I didn’t even have time to process the pregnancy!
Her rep confirmed to People that she’d “recently” welcomed her first child with her husband, Colin Jost.
This news might be a smidge surprising, given that Colin only confirmed that ScarJo was pregnant…yesterday.
However, rumors had swirled around Scarlett’s potential pregnancy for a while now, especially as she was notably absent from a whole bunch of Black Widow events.
Although we don’t know the baby’s sex yet, Scarlett is also mom to her six-year-old daughter, Rose Dorothy.
Congrats to the new family!
