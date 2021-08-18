Scarlett Johansson Gives Birth, First Child With Colin Jost

I didn’t even have time to process the pregnancy!


Her rep confirmed to People that she’d “recently” welcomed her first child with her husband, Colin Jost.


This news might be a smidge surprising, given that Colin only confirmed that ScarJo was pregnant…yesterday.


However, rumors had swirled around Scarlett’s potential pregnancy for a while now, especially as she was notably absent from a whole bunch of Black Widow events.


Although we don’t know the baby’s sex yet, Scarlett is also mom to her six-year-old daughter, Rose Dorothy.


This is Colin’s first bb. 

Congrats to the new family!

