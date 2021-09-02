SBI reportedly looks to launch crypto fund in Japan by December By Cointelegraph

Japanese financial conglomerate SBI Holdings is reportedly planning to set up one of the first funds in the country giving investors exposure to crypto.

According to a Thursday Bloomberg report, SBI, aiming to have a crypto fund available by the end of November, will offer residents of Japan the opportunity to invest in (BTC), Ether (ETH), (BCH), (LTC), , and others. Tomoya Asakura, a director and senior managing executive officer at SBI, said the company could see the fund growing to several hundred million dollars, with investors likely being required to deposit a minimum of 1-3 million yen, or $9,093-$27,279 at the time of publication.