SBF promotes efficiency of ‘misunderstood’ crypto derivatives By Cointelegraph

The chief executive of crypto derivatives exchange FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), has argued that derivatives are vital for the efficiency of the digital asset markets.
In an interview with Forbes published Aug. 30, the crypto billionaire claimed that crypto derivatives are “misunderstood,” asserting that critics fail to recognise the vital role derivatives play in bolstering the liquidity and efficiency of markets.
