Say What? Dollar Tree Announces It Will Now Start Selling Items That Cost More Than A $1 In Stores

#Roommates, regardless if you have ample coins or not, the allure of getting an endless amount of items from Dollar Tree for $1 is almost too good to pass up—but based on a recent announcement from the company, things are about to change. Dollar Tree just confirmed that it will now begin selling items in stores that are priced over the usual $1 and customers are already voicing their displeasure.

@APNews reports, after previously testing higher prices through its “Dollar Tree Plus” section in select stores, Dollar Tree will now start selling items at stores across the country that cost more than the standard $1 price tag. Higher-priced Dollar Tree items will now be priced between $1.25 to $1.50. If you’re wondering why the sudden change to a formula that has clearly worked incredibly well for decades, industry experts point to the devastating financial impact of the COVD-19 pandemic—which has seen the prices of food, clothing, cars, etc., soar within the last year and a half.

Dollar Tree CEO Michael Witynski, spoke about the change in store prices and wanting to provide customers with broader shopping options. “For decades, our customers have enjoyed the ‘thrill-of-the-hunt’ for value at one dollar – and we remain committed to that core proposition – but many are telling us that they also want a broader product assortment when they come to shop,” he said.

Witynski also added that the company is still committed to providing the value prices that customers have come to love and depend on. “We will continue to be fiercely protective of that promise, regardless of the price point, whether it is $1.00, $1.25, $1.50.”

Dollar Tree is far from the only discount retail chain that has upped its prices in recent years, as competitors such as Dollar General and Family Dollar have adopted a similar increase in merchandise pricing.

Want tea directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

The post Say What? Dollar Tree Announces It Will Now Start Selling Items That Cost More Than A $1 In Stores appeared first on The Shade Room.